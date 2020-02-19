Wednesday February 19, 2020

- Deputy President William Ruto has written to Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to speed up investigations into the role of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa in his involvement in the Sh40 billion fake military arms deal.





Echesa was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony by conspiring to make a document with intent to defraud.





He was also charged alongside three others with six counts of making a false document in the multi-billion scam.





In the letter, Ruto asked the police to establish who accessed his office and how the police officers cleared them.





"How did Echesa in the company of others including foreigners access the DP's office?”





“How many people accessed the waiting room and which security officers facilitated the same?" he posed.





Through his chief of staff, Ruto asked the IG to establish the identity and mission of the persons who accompanied Echesa and their criminal records if any.





"Establish the identity of the foreigners, their immigration status and their mission in Kenya," he said.





"Also, identity security officers who facilitated the entry."





In the letter referenced Security Breach at Harambee Annex, Ruto wants a forensic investigation on Eco Advance Technologies and who their Kenyan representatives are.





"What actions will be taken to avoid recurrence of the same breach... the foreigners should not be allowed to leave the country," he said.





Echesa reportedly informed security officers manning Ruto's office that he had an appointment with him – something the DP later denied.



