Tuesday February 4, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has opened up on his special connection to former President Daniel Arap Moi who passed away earlier today.





Delivering his message of condolence at Harambee House Annex, Ruto credited Moi with mentoring him among other leaders as they began their political journeys.





"He taught and mentored many into leadership, myself being one of them.”





"Despite various constraints imposed by local, regional and international circumstances, President Moi's determination ensured that Kenya never stumbled or slipped into the precipice that engulfed so many other nations," the deputy president stated.





Ruto's first brush with power came when he was among a group of university students were invited to retired President Daniel Arap Moi 's Kabarak home.





A Christian Union (CU) chairman at the University of Nairobi (UoN) at the time, Ruto went on to become a part of the Youth for Kanu '92 (YK92) lobby group which campaigned for Moi in the 1992 General Elections.





Ruto's involvement with YK92 would catapult him to greater positions in politics as he was elected MP for Eldoret North in 1997.





The DP heaped praises on Moi for his contributions on education, building a sense of nationhood and empowering the girl child.





"He was passionate about spreading education to the marginalized communities and his devotion to the girl child is a blessed legacy that will live with Kenya forever.”





"It is now impossible to imagine a time when high drop-out rates, early pregnancy and marriage and rampant girl child circumcision were an overwhelming norm in this country," he asserted.





Ruto further hailed Moi for expanding the democratic space in the country by allowing a multi-party system and adhering to term limits.





"Against the expectations of many, President Moi led the reforms that enabled Kenya to enjoy vigorous de facto and de jure multiparty democracy as well as civil and political freedoms.”





"He submitted himself to presidential term limits, graciously entering a dignified retirement.”





“God has been kind to him as he enjoyed many peaceful years outside the presidency of Kenya.”





"Mzee Moi's life and service is an undeniable legacy of success against daunting odds," Ruto noted.





Ruto stated that Moi had touched the lives of all Kenyans in one way or another, as he urged the younger generation to take up the challenge of serious nation-building, following in Moi's example.





"It is sad to say goodbye to a man whose legacy we all feel and we thank the Almighty God for the gift of Mzee Moi's leadership," the deputy president stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



