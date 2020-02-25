



Tuesday February 25, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has moved to stop the BBI rallies in Rift Valley claiming the rallies have become divisive.





Speaking yesterday, Ruto, through leaders from Uasin Gishu County, criticized the BBI popularization forums.





In a meeting held yesterday in Eldoret, the legislators led by Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi ruled out such meetings in the region.





The leaders claimed that the BBI meetings have been used to paint Deputy President William Ruto in bad light.





They added that the BBI meetings should not be used to tarnish the DP's name as a critique of the BBI, which is strongly supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.









The legislators alleged that those leading the BBI popularization were using the platform to spread hate and animosity in the country, contrary to brining all the Kenyans together.





They cited Ledama ole Kina's reckless talk as one of those instances that the task force should come out strongly to condemn.





Sudi and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany indicated that the whole of Uasin Gishu County was not ready to host individuals who seemed ready to start a war in the country.





"We will not remain silent and allow hate-mongering that has been witnessed in Kitui, Kisii and Mombasa to be transferred to Eldoret.”





“Any meeting must be organized by the leadership of the area, not outsiders,” Sudi stated.

The two legislators also added that the main reason why they were against the BBI forums was that it has turned out to be a political playground.





"If those are the kind of statements made at the rallies, then we will not be part of them at all costs.”





“We do not intend to polarise this country," Sudi added.





They reiterated that they will only allow BBI forums that will be organized by Garissa Senator Yussuf Haji who chairs the BBI Task Force, and not an outsider.





