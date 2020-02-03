Monday, February 3, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has been exposed as a serial liar because most of the projects that he has been launching around the country have stalled.
A case in point is this Kenya Medical Training College that he launched in 2016 in Kisii County.
4 years later, the project which he had promised will be complete within one year has not even started.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
A case in point is this Kenya Medical Training College that he launched in 2016 in Kisii County.
4 years later, the project which he had promised will be complete within one year has not even started.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment