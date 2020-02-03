0 , , ,
Monday, February 3, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has been exposed as a serial liar because most of the projects that he has been launching around the country have stalled.

 A case in point is this Kenya Medical Training College that he launched in 2016 in Kisii County.

 4 years later, the project which he had promised will be complete within one year has not even started.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
