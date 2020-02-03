Monday, February 3, 2020 - Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has denied that the Deputy President Dr. William Ruto is his enemy as has been portrayed by some sections of the media.





Speaking on Sunday on 'Punchline', a program on K24 hosted by renowned television show host Anne Kiguta, Mr. Kabogo said that the country's second in command is his friend only that he does not support his 2022 presidential ambitions.





“Ruto is my friend.”





“I have no reason to be enemies with him.”





“But I don't support his 2022 candidature because it is too early to talk about 2022,” Kabogo said.





Ruto has come out clearly to say that he will be seeking the top seat on the governing Jubilee Party ticket when 2022 comes.





Given the stature of William Kabogo in the Mount Kenya region, it will be a big blow to Ruto if the former Governor fails to support him.



