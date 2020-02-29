



Saturday February 29, 2020 - Several governors drawn from the expansive Mount Kenya Region and who support the Building Bridges Initiative have unearthed an alleged plot to cause chaos at the Meru BBI rally that will be led by Raila Odinga.





The governors, who include Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka-Nithi), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Martin Wambora (Embu), revealed that they are aware of plans by rival politicians to hire youth to cause chaos at the event that will be held on Saturday.





“We’re aware that there plans to hire hundreds of bodaboda riders in Tharaka-Nithi, Laikipia and Isiolo counties to storm the Saturday rally.”





“The perpetrators should know that we are prepared to counter them,” said governor Njuki.





The governors stated that huge sums of money had been dished out to the youth and urged the bodaboda riders to shun any leader paying them to cause chaos.









This forced the BBI team to change strategy in today’s rally.





Unlike in other rallies where leaders from different parts of the country took to the dais to address the public, the Meru event will be a closely guarded affair with all speakers vetted to ensure that the region's concerns form the agenda.





Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi added that the only leaders from the 11 counties in the Mount Kenya region will be allowed to speak, adding that the event is in the interest of the region.





Murungi said although they welcome leaders from across the country to attend the rally, only those from the 11 counties making the Mount Kenya region will be given a chance to speak.





“Saturday will be a day for Mount Kenya region and visitors will have to sit down and give us ample time to say what we want included in the BBI,” Mr. Murungi said.





He also made it clear that while the event is open for leaders from across the nation, those dismissing BBI rallies as a waste of time should keep off the Meru rally.





The Kenyan DAILY POST