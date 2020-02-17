Monday February 17, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto is a man under fire with a section of politicians calling for his immediate resignation over links to fraudulent activities in his office at Harambee Annex.





The latest in the list is former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, who described Ruto as the mastermind and beneficiary of major scams in the country.





Ina press statement issued on Sunday, Kabando claimed that the DP was behind the National Youth Service and the Galana Kulala scams in which Kenyans lost billions of money.





"He has recently grabbed huge parcels of land in Narok and Samburu/Laikipia."



"Including that of former Vice President Joseph Murumbi," said Kabando.

According to Kabando, Ruto’s Harambee Annex office is an extortionist palace and even his close allies in the Tanga Tanga team know that he is a dangerous machinery.





The former lawmaker said that the current arms scandal was a major threat to the country's security and Ruto's office is a crime scene.





"On behalf of 45 (and increasing) pro-handshake incumbent and formers MPs, and ahead of our joint press conference in 14-days, a demand is hereby made.”





"That William Ruto must-within 14 days- step aside in public interest failure to which we will mobilize a major demonstration followed by a public rally at Uhuru Park to exert pressure for his immediate resignation," he said.



