Sunday February 16, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto’s foot soldiers in Central Kenya shocked him after they snubbed him in Nyeri.





The foot soldiers conspicuously missing at a fund-raiser at Giakanja Boys Secondary School in Nyeri, where a lower-than-usual turnout was witnessed.





In what appears to be a deliberate move to stay away from the DP’s event, only four members of Parliament and two ward representatives accompanied the Ruto, who is known to arrive at such functions with a battery of politicians in tow.





Even local administrators did not show up at the function with the highest ranking official being the Sub County Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss.





Ms. Mukami received Dr. Ruto with the Giakanja school board members for the event that lasted less than an hour and a half.





Those who spoke declared support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) noting that President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed it.





On his part, Ruto vowed to continue backing the BBI report as long as it benefits the citizens at the grassroots.





“Even in this debate, it will not be a debate among politicians.”





“It must start with the Kenyans.”





“The issues affecting the locals are what will be priority and we must ensure every view of Kenyans is considered,” Dr. Ruto said.





The members of parliament present drummed up support for the report.





