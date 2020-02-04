Tuesday February 4, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto cut short his busy schedule on Tuesday and visited Kakamega Primary School to condole with parents and teachers of 14 pupils who were killed in a stampede on Monday evening.





During the visit, Dr. Ruto told families of those affected that the State will organise for the burial of the deceased with the help of the County Government of Kakamega.





“We shall provide finances that will take care of the hospital bills and burial expenses to the affected families.”





“A committee has been put in place consisting of both national and County Government officials to plan for their decent sendoff next week,” the DP said.





The stampede happened around 5 pm as the pupils were going home.





Immediately the news broke, parents and relatives rushed to the school to look for their children, only for some to find out that their children were among the dead.





According to one pupil, the stampede happened after one of them tried to block a group that was going down the stairs on the third floor.





One pupil is said to have forcefully pushed the others.



