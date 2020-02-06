Thursday February 6, 2020 - The Government convened a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday to plan the burial of late former President Daniel Arap Moi who died on Tuesday.





The meeting was convened by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, and all Cabinet Ministers attended.





The Cabinet resolved to ferry President Moi’s remains to Parliament where he will lie in state, for public viewing for three days from Saturday to Monday.





The event will be led by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is in the United States for an official duty.





However, today’s Cabinet meeting was marred with surprises after Deputy President William Ruto was locked out of it by Matiangi and Chief of Defence Forces, Samson Mwathethe.





Some Harambee House officials led by Matiangi resolved to lock Ruto out of the meeting due to his continuous defiance of presidential orders.





Knowing about their nefarious plans, Dr William Ruto decided to attend the requiem mass of the late Ole Ntimama’s daughter, Vivian, in Nairobi.



