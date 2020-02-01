Saturday February 1, 2020 - Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has said that they have requested President Uhuru Kenyatta to attend the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting in Nakuru following their change of tune.





Murkomen, who made the revelation on Friday after releasing the schedule for the BBI meetings, said that Nakuru has been considered the epicenter of Kenyan politics.





He noted that it will be a good thing for the President to sacrifice his time so that he can also join them during the meeting.





He also said that Deputy President William Ruto will be leading the rallies.





The lawmaker further said that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Amolo Odinga has also been invited for the rallies despite his rivalry with the second in command.





“We have really, requested His Excellency, the President to the best of his ability and his schedule permitting to come to Nakuru, because that is the epicentre and boiling point of Kenyan Politics.”





“That is where we prayed in 2013, that is why the President is the President.”





“And that is the place where we believe that the lasting peace among communities was established prior to the 2013 general elections."





" So we look forward to a successful meeting,” he said.





Murkomen revealed that Ruto will be part of the delegation that will travel all the way to Kitui for the BBI meeting.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



