Friday February 21, 2020 -Murder suspect, Sarah Wairimu, is a cold-blooded killer going by what DCI detectives have revealed in the last year’s gory murder of Dutch businessman, Tob Cohen.





According to detectives, after killing Tob Cohen and dumped his body inside a septic tank at their Kitisuru home, Sarah went to Kisumu to celebrate the death of her husband.





In Kisumu, Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Ole Kantai was booking a room in Acacia Premier Hotel.





Justice Ole Kantai booked room 405 and he waited for Sarah Wairimu who boarded a flight to Kisumu at Wilson Airport.





“Good morning. The driver left five minutes ago. He is coming for you,” the judge wrote.

“OK love,” Wairimu replied. “Pack mosquito repellent if you have,” the judge wrote in another SMS.





“Done.” After several minutes she wrote: “Hi. Driver has picked.”





That evening at the Aqua Pool, the two ordered a whole Tilapia and one “Catch of the Day”.

They also ordered a bottle of whisky before they surrendered in bed for marathon sex to celebrate Cohen’s murder.





Wairimu left the hotel the following day at around 4 pm, good evidence to show that the two used sex to celebrate Cohen’s murder.



