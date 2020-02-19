



Wednesday February 19, 2020 – Security apparatus in Mandera County are on high alert after suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists attacked a bus full of passengers headed to Nairobi.





According to reports, the bus belonging to the Moyale Raha bus company was attacked at Lanfin area in Mandera North, between Sarman and Tarbe areas of Banisa Sub-County.









Reports indicate that three occupants of the vehicle may have been shot dead.





The suspected terrorists sprayed the bus with bullets while it was in transit.





"We are told the gunmen shot at the tyres but the driver sped off only to get into more gunfire ahead," stated a representative from the bus company.





Speaking on the matter, Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kathya confirmed that it took place but was yet to be furnished with details.





The commissioner stated, "Something has happened but I am waiting for finer details."



