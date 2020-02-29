Saturday February 29, 2020 - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in an advisory dated February 26, issued a warning on possible terror attacks on Kenya's airspace.





"Persons advised to exercise extreme caution when flying into, out of, within, or over the territory and airspace of Kenya East of 40 degrees, East longitude at altitudes below FL260 due to the possibility of extremist/ militant activity," the statement reads in part.





"All US air carriers and commercial operators, all persons exercising the privileges of an airman certificate issued by the FAA, except such persons operating US registered aircraft for a foreign air carrier, and all operators of aircraft registered in the United States, except where the operator of such aircraft is a foreign air carrier," the statement adds.





FAA demanded that airlines exercise extreme caution during their flight operations due to the possibility of attacks by Al Shabaab terrorists on civil aviation.





They warned that aircrafts may encounter fire from small arms, indirect fire weapons such as mortars and rocket launchers, anti-aircraft capable weapons, including man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS).





"Such weapons could target aircraft at low altitudes, including during the arrival and departure phases of flights, target airports and aircraft on the ground, especially at airfields located east of 40 degrees east," the statement concludes.





FAA directed that the airlines and persons flying above, within, in and out the Kenyan airspace review the current security threat information.





The agency directed that they comply with the applicable regulations and operation specifications.





Airlines were advised to report security-related challenges they face while within Kenya's airspace.





FAA further directed that they share their schedule at least 72 hours before entering Kenya's airspace.





FAA was set to reevaluate the advisory on February 26, 2021.



