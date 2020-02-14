A reputable Government institution seeks to recruit competent officers to fill in vacant positions in its establishment.





Applicants must be Kenyan citizens committed to delivering results and ready to work in challenging environments anywhere within the country.

Office Administrator

Grade 8

1 Position on Permanent & Pensionable Terms

Reporting to the Principal Administration Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for the overall day-to-day management / administration of the office of the functional head.

Key Responsibilities

(i) Responsible for the overall day to day management / administration of the office of the functional head;

(ii) Handling protocol and departmental meetings.

(iii) Managing and maintain the office diary and schedule of appointments for the immediate supervisor;

(iv) Providing secretarial services for the functional area;

(v) Maintaining records of outgoing letters, correspondences, documents and records; monitor, screen, respond to and distribute incoming communication.

(vi) Organizing international travel as may be required from time to time; and

(vii) Managing incoming and outgoing communication and correspondence

Qualifications & Skills Required

(i) A Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; OR

(ii) The following qualifications from the Kenya National Examinations Council:

(iii) Typewriting III (50 w.p.m) Computerized Document Processing III

(iv) Shorthand III (100 w.p.m)

(v) Business English III / Communication III

(vi) Office Practice III

(vii) Commerce III

(viii) Office Management III / Office Administration and Management III

(ix) Secretarial Duties II

(x) Proficiency in computer application skills;

(xi) Demonstrated results in work performance.

(xii) Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

(xiii) Personal attributes such as planning skills, communication and reporting skills, strong Interpersonal skills, organization skills and a team player.

Mandatory Requirements for all Positions

All Applicants MUST provide the following documents on application;

(i) A Signed application letter

(ii) A detailed CV indicating their current and previous employers, positions held, current and expected salary, level of education and names of at least three professional referees

(iii) Copies of academic and professional certificates

(iv) Copy of National Identification Card or Passport

(v) Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

(vi) Valid Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

(vii) Valid Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

(viii) Current Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); and

(ix) Current Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The organization will offer attractive salaries and benefits to the selected candidates who can look forward to a rewarding career in a professionally run organization.

The successful candidates will be offered employment on permanent and pensionable terms and contract terms as specified.





Office Assistant

Grade 10

1 Position on Permanent & Pensionable Terms

Reporting to the Principal Administration Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for attending to general routine office services, which include providing cleaning services, messengerial duties and provision of related office assistance roles.

Key Responsibilities

(i) Deliver letters, parcels, and documents;

(ii) Receive letters and record them;

(iii) Oversee office cleaning and repairs;

(iv) Frank letters for posting and deliver them to the post office;

(v) Performing office and messengerial duties.

Qualifications & Skills Required

(i) At least a mean grade of D+ (plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a recognized institution

(ii) Proficiency in computer applications;

(iii) Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution.

(iv) Personal attributes such as good communication and interpersonal skills and a team player

Driver

Grade 9

3 Positions on Permanent & Pensionable Terms

Reporting to the Principal Administration Officer, the successful candidates will be responsible for the provision of safe and timely transportation of authorized goods and passengers as well as the good maintenance of vehicles.

Key Responsibilities

(i) Carrying out routine checks on vehicle’s fueling, cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems and tyre pressure;

(ii) Detecting and reporting vehicle defects on time; ensuring vehicle cleanliness;

(iii) Ensuring security and safety of the vehicle on and off the road, passengers and goods therein;

(iv) Maintaining daily work ticket

(v) Ensuring routine service and maintenance of the vehicle;

Qualifications & Skills Required

(i) Four (4) years relevant working experience as a Driver

(ii) KCSE mean grade D+ (plus) or equivalent qualification;

(iii) Valid Class BCE Driving License free from any endorsement

(iv) Trade Test for Drivers III

(v) Proficiency in computer application

(vi) Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

(vii) Personal attributes such as good communication skills, and good interpersonal skills

Supply Chain Management Officer

Grade 6

1 Position on Contract Terms

Reporting to the Principal Supply Chain Management Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for procurement of goods and services, stores and inventory management

Key Responsibilities

(i) Sourcing for goods and services as per the procurement law

(ii) Raising purchase orders for goods and services for approval

(iii) Liaising with suppliers to ensure timely delivery of goods

(iv) Maintaining and updating a list of qualified suppliers

(v) Undertaking market survey to ensure value for money

(vi) Ensuring safe custody of all procurement records

(vii) Attending the opening of quotations and tenders

(viii) Implementing measures to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in procurement and stores management;

(ix) Carrying out annual and periodic stock taking

(x) Setting up accurate inventory control systems so as to maintain optimum stock levels

(xi) Maintaining and updating all inventory records and ensuring safety, security and cleanliness in the stores

(xii) Receipting of all inventory and raising inventory receipt documents

(xiii) Preparation of disposal documents, initiating documentation for payment of suppliers for services rendered;

Qualifications & Skills Required

(i) A Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management / Logistics and Procurement Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

(ii) Be proficient In computer application;

(iii) Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the stated requirements can submit applications clearly indicating the position applied for via the below address;

DN/A 1055

P.O Box 49010-00506

Nairobi

OR Dropped at the Nation Centre, Kimathi Street, Nairobi, clearly marked DN/A 1055

on or before 21st February, 2020.