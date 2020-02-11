Company: Refinery Grooming

Job Title: Spa Receptionist

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Summary: Refinery Grooming, a dedicated grooming lounge designed exclusively for men to offer a complete range of indulgent and luxurious solutions to suit all your grooming needs seeks to recruit a receptionist.

He/ She will be responsible for manning the reception, greeting and screening visitors, maintaining the telecommunications system, managing the SPA bookings and reservations.

Key Duties and Tasks:

· Provide guidance to clients on the procedures at the spa

· Answer telephone calls and provide accurate information to clients

· Keep the reception area clean and conducive for clients as they wait for their turn to be attended too

· Keep clients updated on currently available promotions and discounts in services offered in the Spa

· Process payments from clients for services ordered from the spa

· Keep register of long and existing clients

· Scheduling appointments to clients on specific days

· Open and close the spa at the appropriate time

· Ensure that the front desk is clean and organized for free movement

· Assist in getting client feedback on level of services delivered in order to improve on service delivery

· Inform staff members of appointments that have been canceled by clients, and also alert staff members of the arrival of clients who come without prior appointments

· Giving spa tours to new clients and explaining the products in use.

· Manage the visitor register to keep record of people who visit the spa on a daily basis

· Receive customer complaints and feedback and direct them to appropriate offices for resolution.

· Any other administration duties that may arise.

Qualifications, Skills & Competencies:

· A Diploma or a first degree in business management or equivalent

· 2 years doing a similar job.

· Excellent phone etiquette

· Excellent multitasking skills to successfully handle several assignments together

· Team working, Respect and integrity

· Excellent customer service skills

· Timeliness

· Organization awareness

How to Apply