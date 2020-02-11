Job Title: Spa Receptionist
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Job Summary: Refinery Grooming, a dedicated grooming lounge designed exclusively for men to offer a complete range of indulgent and luxurious solutions to suit all your grooming needs seeks to recruit a receptionist.
He/ She will be responsible for manning the reception, greeting and screening visitors, maintaining the telecommunications system, managing the SPA bookings and reservations.
Key Duties and Tasks:
· Provide guidance to clients on the procedures at the spa
· Answer telephone calls and provide accurate information to clients
· Keep the reception area clean and conducive for clients as they wait for their turn to be attended too
· Keep clients updated on currently available promotions and discounts in services offered in the Spa
· Process payments from clients for services ordered from the spa
· Keep register of long and existing clients
· Scheduling appointments to clients on specific days
· Open and close the spa at the appropriate time
· Ensure that the front desk is clean and organized for free movement
· Assist in getting client feedback on level of services delivered in order to improve on service delivery
· Inform staff members of appointments that have been canceled by clients, and also alert staff members of the arrival of clients who come without prior appointments
· Giving spa tours to new clients and explaining the products in use.
· Manage the visitor register to keep record of people who visit the spa on a daily basis
· Receive customer complaints and feedback and direct them to appropriate offices for resolution.
· Any other administration duties that may arise.
Qualifications, Skills & Competencies:
· A Diploma or a first degree in business management or equivalent
· 2 years doing a similar job.
· Excellent phone etiquette
· Excellent multitasking skills to successfully handle several assignments together
· Team working, Respect and integrity
· Excellent customer service skills
· Timeliness
· Organization awareness
How to Apply
Applicants meeting the above requirements should send their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full details of their qualifications, experience and full contact address including day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address and names and contact details of three referees by 11th February 2020 to careers@afexgroup.com
Loading...
Post a Comment