Position: SPA Receptionist

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Refinery Grooming, a dedicated grooming lounge designed exclusively for men to offer a complete range of indulgent and luxurious solutions to suit all your grooming needs seeks to recruit a receptionist.

He/ She will be responsible for manning the reception, greeting and screening visitors, maintaining the telecommunications system, managing the SPA bookings and reservations.

Responsibilities

Provide guidance to clients on the procedures at the spa

Answer telephone calls and provide accurate information to clients

Keep the reception area clean and conducive for clients as they wait for their turn to be attended too

Keep clients updated on currently available promotions and discounts in services offered in the Spa

Process payments from clients for services ordered from the spa

Keep register of long and existing clients

Scheduling appointments to clients on specific days

Open and close the spa at the appropriate time

Ensure that the front desk is clean and organized for free movement

Assist in getting client feedback on level of services delivered in order to improve on service delivery

Inform staff members of appointments that have been canceled by clients, and also alert staff members of the arrival of clients who come without prior appointments

Giving spa tours to new clients and explaining the products in use.

Manage the visitor register to keep record of people who visit the spa on a daily basis

Receive customer complaints and feedback and direct them to appropriate offices for resolution.

Any other administration duties that may arise.

Qualifications

A Diploma or a first degree in business management or equivalent

2 years doing a similar job.

Excellent phone etiquette

Excellent multitasking skills to successfully handle several assignments together

Team working, Respect and integrity

Excellent customer service skills

Timeliness

Organization awareness

How to Apply