Location: Nairobi
Job description
Refinery Grooming, a dedicated grooming lounge designed exclusively for men to offer a complete range of indulgent and luxurious solutions to suit all your grooming needs seeks to recruit a receptionist.
He/ She will be responsible for manning the reception, greeting and screening visitors, maintaining the telecommunications system, managing the SPA bookings and reservations.
Responsibilities
- Provide guidance to clients on the procedures at the spa
- Answer telephone calls and provide accurate information to clients
- Keep the reception area clean and conducive for clients as they wait for their turn to be attended too
- Keep clients updated on currently available promotions and discounts in services offered in the Spa
- Process payments from clients for services ordered from the spa
- Keep register of long and existing clients
- Scheduling appointments to clients on specific days
- Open and close the spa at the appropriate time
- Ensure that the front desk is clean and organized for free movement
- Assist in getting client feedback on level of services delivered in order to improve on service delivery
- Inform staff members of appointments that have been canceled by clients, and also alert staff members of the arrival of clients who come without prior appointments
- Giving spa tours to new clients and explaining the products in use.
- Manage the visitor register to keep record of people who visit the spa on a daily basis
- Receive customer complaints and feedback and direct them to appropriate offices for resolution.
- Any other administration duties that may arise.
Qualifications
- A Diploma or a first degree in business management or equivalent
- 2 years doing a similar job.
- Excellent phone etiquette
- Excellent multitasking skills to successfully handle several assignments together
- Team working, Respect and integrity
- Excellent customer service skills
- Timeliness
- Organization awareness
How to Apply
Applicants meeting the above requirements should send their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full details of their qualifications, experience and full contact address including day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address and names and contact details of three referees by 11TH February 2020 to careers@afexgroup.com
