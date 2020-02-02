Sunday, February 2, 2020- An upcoming rapper who hired a hit man to murder his own mum so that he can have access to her bank accounts and life insurance, has been sentenced to 99 years in prison.





The 30-year old Chicago based rapper by the name Qaw’mane Wilson AKA “Young QC” was on Friday found guilty of the murder-for-hire and sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars while the gunman, Eugene Spencer, was sentenced to 100 years.





Spencer is said to have shot and stabbed the rapper’s mum, Yolanda Holmes, to death after he was sent by Wilson to “make sure the b*tch is dead.”





The court heard that Spencer drove with Wilson’s girlfriend to the rapper’s mum’s home to kill her.





He reportedly shot Ms. Holmes as she slept in her bed, then struggled with her boyfriend, knocking him unconscious, before returning to stab Holmes after a phone conversation with Wilson, who ordered him to “make sure the bitch is dead.”





Months after his mother's death, the rapper collected the money in his mother’s bank accounts and used it to fund his lavish lifestyle.





On another occasion, the rapper withdrew thousands of dollars from a bank and tossed wads of cash to a crowd of people he said were his fans according to a YouTube video that was played for the jury.





Speaking during the sentencing, Cook County Judge Stanley Sacks said that Holmes was a devoted mother who gave her son anything he wanted.





“The word is ‘matricide,’ meaning murder of one’s own mother, is a big offense.





“Whatever he wanted, his mother gave to him. A car. A job. One could say he was spoiled.“





She gave Qaw’mane life, and it was his choice to take it way from her,” the judge said.







