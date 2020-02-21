



Friday February 21, 2020 - Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju was yesterday flown to the UK for specialized treatment following the grisly accident as he was heading to the late ex-President Daniel Arap Moi’s funeral in Nakuru.





Tuju was flown out following President Uhuru Kenyatta's orders.





Jubilee Party Communications Director Albert Memusi, confirmed the move, stating that the family had arrived at the decision following consultations with the doctors.









“The party is in close and constant communication with the family to monitor every progress made and will continue giving progress reports on his condition,” the statement read.





The Cabinet Secretary without portfolio has been recuperating at the Karen Hospital.





In a statement, the Jubilee Party announced that doctors had assured them that Tuju had full control of his limbs just as he did when he walked into the Accident and Emergency Section at AIC Kijabe Hospital after the accident.





The party further confirmed that doctors taking care of him had begun to wean him off sedation, added that his injuries were healing well.





Tuju's family had requested that those wishing to visit Tuju in the hospital allow him more time to recover before making the trip.





The Kenyan DAILY POST