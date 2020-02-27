Thursday, January 27, 2020 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has said that the Government did nothing wrong by allowing a Southern China flight to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday despite the coronavirus threat.





Speaking on Thursday, Raila Odinga supported the idea of the plane landing with 239 Chinese passengers.





Raila said the decision to allow the plane to land was done after a thorough consultation between senior health officials and the World Health Organisation (WHO) officers.





“The decision to allow the Chinese plane to land in Kenya was done after monitoring and evaluation.”





“It was in the best interest of the country,” Raila said.





But former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, said no Chinese passenger should be allowed near JKIA because they may import coronavirus to Kenya.





“No passenger from China should be allowed in the country and if allowed let the Government locate a place where people should be isolated and for what period,” Khalwale stated.



