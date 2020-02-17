Monday February 17, 2020 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has said that the forums to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will come to an end in March to allow room for the last push for a referendum





Speaking on Monday when he met the Maa community during a consultative forum, Raila said that once the rallies are closed, the BBI secretariat will focus on aggressive campaigns across the country to collect a million signatures





The former Premier said that the draft bill will be tendered to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification amid preparation for a referendum.





“We want the consultation process completed by March before we embark on the implementation of the BBI through Parliament and a referendum,” Raila said.





If Raila Odinga’s words are anything to go by, it is clear that Kenya is headed for a referendum two years after they shook hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta





So far, the BBI rallies have taken place in Kakamega, Mombasa, Kitui, and Kisii.



