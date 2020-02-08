Saturday February 8, 2020

-President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday met US President Donald Trump at the White House where the two leaders stroke a deal that will allow Kenya export her products to the US duty-free.





Trump’s interest in Kenya is aggressive considering that the United States has free trade deals with 20 countries but only one of them is African- Morocco

.

Uhuru, who was accompanied by his economic advisors begged the world's strongest man to allow Kenya to export her products to the US duty-free.





But as Uhuru was discussing with trump, National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga was sleeping at a hotel near White House since he was barred from accompanying the President to the House on the Hill.





Sources said Raila, who had hoped he will accompany Uhuru to White House appeared dejected when Uhuru met Trump without him.





“Raila was denied entry by Trump to the White House,” said a source.



