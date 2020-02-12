Wednesday February 12, 2020 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has encouraged Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, to vie for the Presidency in 2022.





Speaking at the memorial ceremony of former President Daniel Arap Moi at Kabarak, on Wednesday, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader claimed that Gideon Moi is not dynasty as claimed by some leaders in Jubilee.





“The late Jaramogi, just like the late Jomo Kenyatta, came from poverty.”





“Nobody can talk about dynasty, they struggled.”





“Don’t think that Uhuru, Gideon and I are entitled to certain privileges because our fathers were something,” he said.





Raila seemed to be taking a dig on the Deputy President William Ruto who is eying the top seat in the 2022 elections.





Ruto has claimed on several occasions that he is being fought and barred from running for the Presidency because he is not a son of the dynasties.





Moi, 95, was buried at his home in Kabarak in a State ceremony attended by all senior leaders including Uhuru and Raila.



