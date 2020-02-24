



Monday February 24, 2020 - Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has made startling claims against the partnership between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Speaking during a church service in Embu that was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto, the lawmaker chillingly claimed that Raila had bewitched Uhuru into a partnership that birthed the Building Bridges Initiative.





He later told the congregation that the rest of the team would continue praying for the President to be strong and carry out his mandates as expected by the people of Kenya.





"Raila has tried to become President so many times until we have lost count.”





“It is better for human beings to hate me but I see the kingdom of heaven.”









“He has bewitched our President.





"He thinks by bewitching the President, he has a chance to become one.”





“Our prayers for our President are, however, stronger and mightier than Raila's witchcraft," state Kuria.





He also took an issue with Siaya Senator James Oregon’s utterances at the Nark BBI rally on Saturday, claiming that it was unbecoming.





"Yesterday, Orengo told the crowd that the Deputy President should not go to church before attending a BBI function meaning that BBI is superior to God," he wondered before resorting to the mother tongue.





During the address, the lawmaker also acknowledged that the Deputy President was not an individual but a symbol of people who grew up without shoes.





"Today I checked the paper and on the cover page, I saw the DP had been surrounded by some people. When they see the DP, they always think he is an individual.”





"They are forgetting that he represents all of us who went to school bare feet,” he said.





While at the event, Ruto also vowed to bring down BBI rallies if they preached divisive politics.



