Tuesday February 4, 2020 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is a political fraud and a conman if what happened to Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, on Tuesday is anything to go by.





Last week, Sonko who is facing serious corruption charges, visited Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill Square offices where he begged the old man to help him with his cases.





Surprisingly on Tuesday, a Nairobi court ordered the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) to immediately unfreeze five bank accounts that belong to Mike Sonko.





In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku said ARA did not return to court to seek fresh orders seeking to freeze Sonko’s accounts.





“ARA did not return to court to seek an extension of the orders to continue freezing the accounts of Sonko,” Mutuku ruled.





Impeccable sources said it is Raila Odinga who intervened to have Sonko’s bank accounts unfrozen after he begged him last week.





“It is the former Prime Minister who intervened to have Sonko’s accounts unfrozen,” said a source close to the corrupt Governor.



