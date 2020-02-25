



Tuesday February 25, 2020 - Uasin Gishu Woman Rep, Gladys Boss Shollei, has said predicted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will never be the President of Kenya.





Speaking during an interview, Shollei although admitted that Raila Odinga won the controversial 2007 presidential election, he has has zero chances of winning in the 2022 presidential poll.





According to Shollei, Raila won the 2007 polls courtesy of Deputy President William Ruto and the Rift Valley region that supported him fully.





Shollei said although Raila has come a long way in the Kenyan politics, his strategies have often failed him and are most likely to fail him in 2022.









"Raila has made his mark in history, he is a formidable politician but there is something wrong with his strategy, I’m very sure in 2022, he will not win the election, period!”





“It is my personal opinion that Raila Odinga did win the 2007 election and guess who was behind him, Dr. William Samoei Ruto and the whole of Rift Valley, that’s how he won,” she said.





The vocal legislator allied to William Ruto accused Raila Odinga of short-changing Kenyans through the Building Bridges Initiative by lying to them that it’s not about leadership.





“Raila Odinga has said it (BBI) is not about positions, he is lying, it is about positions, we have been talking about the Prime Minister position, we are creating positions instead of addressing pertinent issues," said Shollei.



