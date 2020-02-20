Thursday February 20, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said that African Union envoy, Raila Odinga, reportedly chased non-Maasai MPs and MCAs from Maa Counties of Narok, Kajiado and Samburu from a preparatory meeting for the Narok BBI rally scheduled for Saturday, February 22.





Venting on social media, Kuria further poked holes at President Uhuru Kenyatta's relationship with Odinga.





"I thought BBI is for inclusivity and uniting Kenyans.”





“Dear Kenyatta, this is Raila Odinga for you.”





“This leopard remains the same, has never changed a single spot.”





“It was dangerous, it is dangerous and it will remain dangerous," Kuria warned the President.





While on JK Live on Citizen TV, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also claimed that Odinga chased the MPs as he differed with Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina.

"There is something that Ledama hasn't told you (Jeff Koinange) that they had a meeting and one of the things they did is that they sent out all the leaders from Kajiado and Narok who were non-Maa speaking.”





“Seclusion is beginning right before the rally."



"The legislators were asked to walk out and held a press conference on Inooro TV," Cheruiyot stated.





This was after Jeff Koinange asked him whether Deputy President William Ruto's allies will hold a parallel meeting to the BBI rally, an issue Cheruiyot played coy with.





Ledama, however, refuted these claims by Kuria and Cheruiyot, saying that only Maasai leaders had been invited.





"We never chased anyone.”





“How can you chase someone you never invited?”





“The people who were there were invited to speak Maasai issues and the people who can articulate on Maasai issues are Maasais.”





“We never invited them."



"In the morning, the non-Maasais held a meeting in Rongai, we held our meeting at Maasai Lodge.”





"They were not there.”





“The proposals that I am going to present to the BBI taskforce will be centred around the Maasai," Ledama argued.



