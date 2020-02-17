Monday February 17, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader, Raila Odinga, are reportedly working on an alliance ahead of 2022 General Election.





This is after they promised the late former President Daniel Arap Moi and the larger family that Senator Gideon Moi will be in the next Government through the Building Bridges Initiative.





In one of the meetings in Kabarak when Mzee was ailing, Moi is said to have told Uhuru and Raila to take Gideon as a serious player in the Uhuru succession game.





Uhuru and Raila were one of those allowed to visit ailing Moi as William Ruto was denied access.





It was on these grounds that during Moi burial, Raila defended Gideon and dynasties politics further claiming the Baringo senator has a right to run for a national seat.





Initial report indicate that Musalia Mudavadi was to be favoured for presidency but to counter Ruto wave in Rift Valley, a scheme to isolate him, render him financially broke has been hatched.





After Ruto unable to finance presidential campaign by 2021, Gideon will be brought on board to take care of the Kalenjins in the new alliance.





It is whispered, that if Ruto will be powerful by 2022, Gideon will run for presidency in the power sharing formula with positions distributed across regions.





Keen observers have noticed that before Moi died, Kenyatta siblings and those of Moi were hosted at Raila, Upper Hill office.





In the 2022 arrangement, Gideon will be Raila running mate to take care of Kalenjins.

Also in the alliance is powerful CS Fred Matiang’i.





The CS has come out in open to claim that he takes orders from Uhuru and Raila.





Analysts say with Raila roots in Nyanza and Matiang’i having countered Ruto wave in Kisii by holding a powerful slot in Jubilee, the community needs to be allocated powerful slots in next government hence the CS as the pointman in the region.





The position of prime minister will go to Mount Kenya with the populous Kikuyu vote in mind.

To win Luhyas, deputy PM slot is being tangled and another to Coast.





The players in Uhuru succession are bringing Uhuru, Opposition chief Raila, Gideon while isolating Mudavadi and Kalonzo whom they believe cannot fund a serious presidential campaign.



