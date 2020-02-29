Saturday February 29, 2020 - The war of words between Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga escalated after the DP was irked by Odinga's remarks on hustlers, a tag Ruto identifies himself with.





Speaking yesterday in Mt. Kenya, Raila referenced the hustling tag as a cover-up of theft of public resources in a direct attack against the Deputy President.





He also called out politicians for defending corrupt individuals, arguing that they should desist from protecting individuals associated with graft, even if they come from the same region.





"The theft of public resources is now called hustling.”









“The sacking of corrupt and incompetent individuals is now called targeting our people.”





“Changing this pattern of events is not going to be easy" Raila said from Mt. Kenya.





In a rebuttal, Ruto informed the ODM leader 'to desist from insulting Kenyans who work hard to make a living'.





The DP once again pulled the hustler versus dynasties tag on Odinga.





"Tinga, the privilege being VP's son is no license for you to insult hustlers," said the Deputy President.





He was quick to note that Kenyans are hard-working individuals who engage in different kinds of businesses in the Boda Boda industry, hawking, trade and small SMEs.





"Kenyans hustling as boda bodas, hawkers, traders, small SMEs, are not thieves but decent hard-working citizens deserving respect," he concluded.



