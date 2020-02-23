Sunday February 23, 2020 - COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has condemned the increasing number of unexplained murders in the country with the latest being Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House Annex office.





Kenei’s body was discovered in his house with a bullet wound in his head and is believed to have been murdered because of what he knew regarding the Sh40 billion military scandal which took place inside Ruto’s office and which has roped in former CS, Rashid Echesa.









Speaking in Narok during the BBI rally, Atwoli urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to step in and protect his citizens from cold-blooded murders to protect corruption and because of 2022.





"Uhuru should protect his country.”





“Our children are being killed in people's offices because of 2022 politics," claimed the COTU boss.





