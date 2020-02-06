Thursday, February 6, 2020 - President Uhuru cracked up the audience on Wednesday during an interview with the US think tank Atlantic Council, in Washington DC.





Uhuru used the Coronavirus menace to make his point when asked to explain which country between the US and China that Kenya was focused on deepening ties with





"What is your strategy for negotiating the competition between the US and China…Is it possible for Africa to have two best friends?” host Bronwyn Burton posed to the President.





To which Uhuru responded:





”We don’t want to be forced to choose which side we want to be on.”





“We want to work with everybody,”





”There are those areas where indeed America stands out…on the other hand, you have the Chinese who build hospitals in seven days,” Uhuru added, sparking laughter from the audience.





China wowed the world after building a 10,000-bed capacity facility to combat the novel Coronavirus that has killed 560 people so far.





Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were invited to attend the US national prayer breakfast due to their demonstrated commitment to the peaceful and constructive resolution of internal conflicts in Africa.



