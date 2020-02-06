Thursday, February 6, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta along with handshake partner Raila Odinga have been holding a series of meetings in the US.





Uhuru and the former Prime Minister were invited to attend the US national prayer breakfast due to their demonstrated commitment to peaceful and constructive resolution of internal conflicts in Africa.





On Wednesday, the two leaders addressed an international Luncheon in Washington.





Taking to Facebook, Raila wrote: “On a historic day at a historic International Luncheon in Washington, I joined hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta and shared with the world our journey to reconciliation.





“The world stands with us. We must stand firmly with each other as Kenyans and reconcile our people.





See photos below.











