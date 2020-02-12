Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju has been admitted at Karen Hospital‘s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and doctors say he is in an unstable condition.





The former Rarieda MP was involved in a grisly accident along Nairobi-Naivasha Highway while headed to late former President Moi’s burial in Kabarak.





Tuju, who is also a Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, was airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment after complaining of chest pains.





His driver was unconscious after the accident and was rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital.





Tuju's car collided with a matatu that belongs to Nuclear Sacco, which was headed towards Nairobi.





Central police boss, Mwarungu Kalimbo, said the matatu rammed into a salon car at Magina as it slowed to negotiate a junction.





He said that the matatu driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved to the right side and collided with Tuju's Prado which was going towards Nakuru.





Doctors at Karen Hospital say the CS is in an unstable condition and they are currently observing him in ICU.





Here is a video of Tuju arriving at Karen Hospital