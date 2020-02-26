Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - A rogue Kenya Defence forces officer was shot dead on Tuesday after he was caught by police on patrol robbing motorists in Ruiru.





Members of the public had raised an alarm over a lone gunman robbing motorists along the Mwihoko-Githurai Road.





Responding to the alarm, Police on patrol, found the man identified as Edwin Lemiso Sirinkit armed with a G3 rifle.





They ordered him to surrender but he started shooting and injured one of the officers.





The officer fired back and killed him on the spot.





The injured officer was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital and he’s in a stable condition.





After the shootout, police officers recovered a government-issued G3 rifle serial number 7093454 with two magazines and 28 rounds of ammunition.





A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) ID bearing the name Edwin Lemiso Sirinkit was recovered.





His body was moved to the City Mortuary for postmortem.