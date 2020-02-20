Thursday, February 20, 2020 - Police officers from the Special Service Unit (SSU) on Thursday morning gunned down seven thugs during a botched robbery in Isinya, Kajiado County.





Detectives from the Special Services Unit of the DCI while acting on a tip-off trailed a black Toyota Fielder registration number KCB 583L.





The officers challenged them to stop but they opened fire leading to a shootout with the officers shooting deal all the seven thugs.





The officers recovered an AK-47 rifle, several police uniforms and a police communication gadget from the thugs.





The gang had been reigning terror on Isinya residents thinking it was poorly policed and after complaints from the locals, the officers from Special Service Unit (SSU) were deployed to the area over the weekend.





See the photos below.



















