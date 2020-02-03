Monday February 3, 2020 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party members have called for a parliamentary group meeting to take a stand on the looming impeachment of Deputy President William Ruto.





Lugari MP and ANC's Deputy Party Leader, Ayub Savula, said the meeting will be held at Panafric Hotel in Nairobi.





Savula disclosed that the move to impeach the DP was triggered by recent claims that a section of Jubilee Party legislators were planning to oust President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The ANC PG is meant to ensure that the process of impeaching the Deputy President, which includes collection of signatures to support the grounds for removal, goes on smoothly,” said Savula.





Plans to impeach the DP were hatched by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party members and Jubilee's Kieleweke team who accused Ruto of being disrespectful to the President.





Fafi MP, Abdikarim Osman, and Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, have alreadyy confirmed that there are plans to impeach Ruto and legislators are set to meet in Nanyuki to finalise these plans during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) retreat.





“I want to tell the likes of Murkomen that they cannot afford to joke with the President.”





“He is the symbol of national unity.”





“The stability of the country revolves around the President.”





“Whatever they are planning in bars and hotels is a waste of time,” he said.



