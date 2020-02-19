Wednesday, February 19, 2020-

Kenyan students stuck in Wuhan China, the epicenter of the coronavirus have taken to social media to plead to the government to evacuate them.





From the videos shared on various social media platforms, the students wearing masks narrate that they are surviving on one meal a deal.





Another student says she needs medical attention but the outbreak has made it impossible due to restrictions in movement.





“Some of us have medical conditions that need frequent medical attention, but the outbreak has made it impossible to get out,” she said.





“I am pleading with the Kenyan government to move swiftly to evacuate us because we’re currently on total lockdown,” she says.





While several African countries including Uganda have evacuated their nationals from China, Kenya’s Ambassador to China, Sarah Serem, has asked Kenyans to pray for the students.





“Going through the daily updates on the impact of coronavirus pandemic, reading the number of infections, the number of deaths, those in critical condition and in Wuhan, where we have close to 100 students, sends a chill down my spine,” she said during an interview with Citizen TV.





Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Cameroonian student living in the Chinese city of Jingzhou, who is the first African to contract and recover from the scourge, has declined to travel home for fear of spreading the deadly virus in Africa.





“No matter what happens, I don’t want to take the sickness back to Africa,” Mr. Kem Senou Pavel Darylhe told BBC from his university dormitory.





The Covid-19 was discovered in China’s city of Wuhan in late December 2019 and has so far infected 71,337 with over 2000 death in China alone.



