Monday, February 23, 2020 - Controversial gospel singer , Bahati, roasted a female fan who criticized him for showing endless PDAs with his slay queen wife Diana Marua.





The female fan told Bahati that his never ending PDAs with his wife which are mostly stage managed have become boring.





She further advised him to keep his marriage affair private.





The rogue gospel artist hit back at the fan telling her to masturbate if she has no man to show off on social media.





See this post.



















