Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - Citizen TV news anchor, Lillian Muli, has shared a photo of herself before the money and fame to inspire those starting out in their careers.





The screen siren wants young ladies looking up her to know that her journey in the media industry has not been a walk in the park.





The photo has stirred hilarious reactions among her fans with some reacting with disbelief while others relating with her humble beginnings.





She captioned the photo:





“TBT tumetoka Mbali na tunaenda mbali”





See the photo and reaction below.





Digazgadane: Pesa ni sabuni kweli





Sally: “A true tbt nimeacha kujihurumia sasa 😂 ”





KennedyAmbevi: “Ulitutesa sana those days”





Vanilla_Jay: “Wow... life is indeed a journey!”





Imanimutu: “Wacha Mungu aitwe mungu.