Position: Payroll & Benefits Administrator
JOB GRADE: S6 (I) POSITION REF: HRD/PADM/FEB 2020
Responsibilities:
- Processes
SAP Payroll and interfaces the system with the Finance Department General
Ledger;
- Facilitates
and oversees prompt submission of the monthly payroll to banks by 24th of
every month, which will ensure that staff are paid on or before the 26th day
of every month;
- Processes
staff benefits i.e loans, advances, allowances, terminal benefits and any
other approved staff claims;
- Assesses
staff eligibility to qualify for staff loans, bank loans, advances and
making the necessary recommendations thereto;
- Evaluates
proposals from potential banks that wish to sign Memorandum of
Understanding (MOUs) for personal lending to staff, and recommend to the
GM-HRD for further managerial action;
- Processes
through the monthly payroll all statutory deductions like P.A.Y.E,
N.S.S.F., N.H.I.F. and Pension, other staff voluntary deductions like
Sacco dues, Hire-purchase, insurance premiums and ensuring that the same
are promptly remitted;
- Recovers
through the payroll terminal dues overpayments, money incurred or any
other resources from staff, which are due to KAA;
- Processes
and extracts KAA annual P.A.Y.E. returns in accordance with the requirements
of the Income Tax Department;
- Prepares
annual staff position reports for Central Bureau of Statistics, which are
used by the Government in addressing its manpower development affairs;
- Takes
part in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) union negotiations
representing the Management to ensure that the Organization benefits
positively from the outcome;
- Implements
key Board and Management decisions like Salary Reviews and negotiated
union packages;
- Formulates
cost effective measures to curb wastage, idle time and ensuring proper
utilization of resources to achieve KAA’s objectives;
- Prepares
ad hoc reports from time to time for Management’s decision making;
- Participates
in the annual Board of Survey exercise as a Member of the Assets Disposal
Committee;
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Accountancy, Financial Management or Human Resource Management
- Experience
in SAP Payroll or SAP HCM Certification, CPA (K)
- At
least 5 years’ experience in Payroll Management and Staff Benefits
Administration in a large Organization with more than 2000 employees
How to Apply
Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) believes that the advancement and success of any organization is primarily due to the strength, quality and efficiency of its Human Resource. The Authority believes in having an engaged, highly motivated and results-oriented workforce in delivering sustainable corporate performance.
If you are interested in the above positions and you meet the above criteria, please send in your application attaching copies of relevant certificates and testimonials, a resume/curriculum vitae highlighting relevant experience, details of current and expected salary, a daytime phone contact, email address and names of three (3) professional referees who can speak of your competence, character and integrity in word document (.doc/.docx) to recruitment@kaa.go.ke or in hard copy to;
General Manager, Human Resource Development
Kenya Airports Authority
KAA Head Office, Airport North Road
PO Box 19001-00501, Nairobi Kenya
Kenya Airports Authority
KAA Head Office, Airport North Road
PO Box 19001-00501, Nairobi Kenya
Please indicate the Job Reference on the Email Title line or on the Envelope. Your application should reach us on or before Thursday, 5th March 2020. Women, Persons with Disability, Minority & Marginalised Groups are encouraged to apply. Please note that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
In Line with Chapter Six, of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, applicants for this position will also be required to;
- Provide
a Certificate of Tax Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)
- Present
a Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations
- Provide
clearance from the Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)
- Submit
a Declaration of Wealth to the relevant Authorities
- Provide a report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
Loading...
Post a Comment