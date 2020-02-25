Position:

Payroll & Benefits Administrator





JOB GRADE: S6 (I) POSITION REF: HRD/PADM/FEB 2020

Responsibilities:

Processes SAP Payroll and interfaces the system with the Finance Department General Ledger;

Facilitates and oversees prompt submission of the monthly payroll to banks by 24 th of every month, which will ensure that staff are paid on or before the 26 th day of every month;

Processes staff benefits i.e loans, advances, allowances, terminal benefits and any other approved staff claims;

Assesses staff eligibility to qualify for staff loans, bank loans, advances and making the necessary recommendations thereto;

Evaluates proposals from potential banks that wish to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) for personal lending to staff, and recommend to the GM-HRD for further managerial action;

Processes through the monthly payroll all statutory deductions like P.A.Y.E, N.S.S.F., N.H.I.F. and Pension, other staff voluntary deductions like Sacco dues, Hire-purchase, insurance premiums and ensuring that the same are promptly remitted;

Recovers through the payroll terminal dues overpayments, money incurred or any other resources from staff, which are due to KAA;

Processes and extracts KAA annual P.A.Y.E. returns in accordance with the requirements of the Income Tax Department;

Prepares annual staff position reports for Central Bureau of Statistics, which are used by the Government in addressing its manpower development affairs;

Takes part in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) union negotiations representing the Management to ensure that the Organization benefits positively from the outcome;

Implements key Board and Management decisions like Salary Reviews and negotiated union packages;

Formulates cost effective measures to curb wastage, idle time and ensuring proper utilization of resources to achieve KAA’s objectives;

Prepares ad hoc reports from time to time for Management’s decision making;

Participates in the annual Board of Survey exercise as a Member of the Assets Disposal Committee;

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy, Financial Management or Human Resource Management

Experience in SAP Payroll or SAP HCM Certification, CPA (K)

At least 5 years’ experience in Payroll Management and Staff Benefits Administration in a large Organization with more than 2000 employees

How to Apply

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) believes that the advancement and success of any organization is primarily due to the strength, quality and efficiency of its Human Resource. The Authority believes in having an engaged, highly motivated and results-oriented workforce in delivering sustainable corporate performance.

If you are interested in the above positions and you meet the above criteria, please send in your application attaching copies of relevant certificates and testimonials , a resume/curriculum vitae highlighting relevant experience, details of current and expected salary, a daytime phone contact, email address and names of three (3) professional referees who can speak of your competence, character and integrity in word document (.doc/.docx) to recruitment@kaa.go.ke or in hard copy to;

General Manager, Human Resource Development

Kenya Airports Authority

KAA Head Office, Airport North Road

PO Box 19001-00501, Nairobi Kenya

Please indicate the Job Reference on the Email Title line or on the Envelope. Your application should reach us on or before Thursday, 5th March 2020. Women, Persons with Disability, Minority & Marginalised Groups are encouraged to apply. Please note that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

In Line with Chapter Six, of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, applicants for this position will also be required to;