Thursday, February 6, 2020 - Fake Neno Evangelism Pastor, James Nganga, has said that he wants an apology from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government for calling him a land grabber.





On Friday last week, the Government through Kenya Railways Corporation wrote a letter to Neno Evangelism Ministry notifying the pastor that the land which his church sits is Government land and he should surrender it within 21 days.





But Nganga, who is famous for his fake miracles, said that he will move to court because that land belongs to him.





“We shall proceed to file legal proceedings against the corporation one month after service of this notice and obtain appropriate orders of injunction,” Nganga said through his lawyers.





He alleges that the piece of land along Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi is rightfully his.





Through C.M. Ngugi Rebiro and Co. Advocates, Ng’ang’ a said he bought the land L.R No. 209/9640 on August 13, 2008, for Sh42 million from Kenya Finance Investment Company Limited, formerly Kenya Finance Corporation Limited.





“On 28 August 2008, the said transfer was duly registered and the Land Titles Registry at Nairobi by the Registrar of Titles,” he claimed.



