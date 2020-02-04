Tuesday, February 4, 2020 -A rogue pastor is trending after he was spotted faking a miracle in his packed church.





The preacher, who is in the same league with Kanyari, Ng’ang’a and other fake preachers, invited a faithful to the pulpit and ordered him to touch and remove his “miracle” shoe.





He claimed that the expensive designer shoe contained instant miracle passports.





A video shared online shows the faithful waving a passport to the congregant after he removed the pastor’s “miracle” shoe.





The madness in these mushrooming private churches run by fake preachers is too much.





Watch video.







