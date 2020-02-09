Sunday, February 9, 2020- Papa Dennis’s former boss, Muhindi Sadat, the wealthy businessman and founder of Maliza Umaskini, has issued a statement following the gospel singer’s tragic death.

Sadat revealed that he worked with Papa from 2013 to 2019 when his deal with the Maliza Umasikini record label ended.

The flashy businessman stated that he was grateful to have worked with the talented artiste and called upon speedy investigations into the death of the award-winning singer.



