Wednesday February 19, 2020 - Details have emerged that Deputy President William Ruto has ordered an emergency staff meeting at his Karen office as investigations into former CS Rashid Echesa's Sh40 billion military scandal hots up.





This is after Ruto’s office was linked to the scandal that is threatening to split the country.









According to reports, the DP reportedly made the summon after police officers quizzed some employees from Harambee House Annex in connection with the scandal which alleged a plan to defraud a Polish military equipment dealer.





“We have been told to report to Karen tomorrow (today) morning.”





“The boss (DP) wants to meet the staff over the issue,” said a source familiar with the happenings.





Surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed that Echesa, accompanied by two representatives of Eco Advanced Technologies LLC, had arrived at Harambee House Annex on Thursday, February 13, at 9.39 a.m. before they left 23 minutes later.



