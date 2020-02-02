Sunday, February 2, 2020 - A second student from China has been quarantined in Mombasa after exhibiting Coronavirus-like symptoms.





The female student was isolated at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa after complaining of chest pain and difficulty in breathing on arrival from China.





The medical student at Guanzhou Southern Medical University arrived on January 30th from China through Nairobi.





Speaking to the media, Dr. Khadija Shikely, the Mombasa County Health Chief Officer said:

“Shukri is strictly isolated and not even family members are allowed to visit her except the Doctor and nurses assigned to her,”





“She is stable but we cannot take chances until we get results from Nairobi tomorrow.





This is the second suspected case of the deadly virus that has killed more than 300 people in China and infected more than 10,000 others to be reported in the country.





The first case was reported in late January when a student who left Wuhan for Zhangjiajie City on January 20, landed in Nairobi on 27 January.





He was taken to hospital with samples flown out for further testing which turned negative.



