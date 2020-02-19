Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - A second Chinese national suspected to have the deadly coronavirus has been quarantined in his house in Nakuru.





The Chinese man is said to have arrived in the country from China on Sunday.





According to Nakuru Town West Deputy County Commissioner, Elmi Shaffi, the Chinese national was quarantined after residents of Upper Hill Estate, Nakuru reported that the man looked sickly.





"I informed medical officer to pick the patient with an ambulance to a nearby hospital but they informed me that he such patients could not be transferred because they can easily spread the virus.





"Health workers are too scared of visiting him after he was found to have respiratory condition," he stated.





This is the second case after Workers at a construction camp in Kitui County reported another Chinese man who looked sickly.





The patient is said to have jetted into the country over the weekend. He took a taxi from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Mutomo after Sino Hydro Corporation drivers reportedly declined to pick him up from the airport over health fears.





The numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths in mainland China is still rising, with more than 2,000 people killed in the country alone.



