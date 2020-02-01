Saturday, February 1, 2020 - Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was on Saturday afternoon roughed up and bundled out of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Kitui.





The controversial legislator, who has been a vocal critic of the BBI initiative, arrived at the event shortly after 1:30 PM, flanked by Kipchumba Murkomen while Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana was giving his speech.





His dramatic arrival sparked a commotion as he tried to force his way into the podium.





This did not go down well with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who lost her cool ordered the crowd to eject him.





"Let him be thrown out of my event. He cannot bring violence at my event. No one can abuse President Uhuru Kenyatta and be allowed to grace my event," Ngilu stated.





However, the crowd protested as they started chanting Kuria’s name forcing Ngilu to change her stance and assured the rowdy crowd that all leaders are welcome and would be given seats.





After a brief confrontation, Kuria and Murkomen were finally assigned seats and the rally continued.





Watch the video below.



