Sunday, February 23, 2020- This shocking video showing the moment French officials wrapped a black man in nylon and put him on a flight to be deported has sparked outrage on social media.





The inhumane and outrageous treatment shocked passengers on the plane who made sure he was unwrapped.





This video shows how some European countries treat Africans with contempt because if it was a white man in a similar situation, he wouldn't be mistreated this way.





This is pure racism and it appears nowadays they don’t hide anymore.





Watch the video below.



