Thursday February 27, 2020 - Kenyans have voiced their frustrations on social media platforms after watching a Chinese plane land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with 239 passengers.





The China Southern Airlines flight passengers were cleared of Coronavirus and advised to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.





The video of the plane landing in Kenya on Wednesday, February 26, caused a major uproar on social media with Kenyans questioning the Government's commitment in ensuring that the people were well protected.









It is public knowledge that several countries have banned flights from China in a move to avoid the virus from spreading.





However, the Government, through the Ministry of Health, informed the public that they were on high alert to ensure there was no importation of COVID-19 into the country, but at the same time allowing a flight from the most affected country to land on its soil.





This was seen by many Kenyans as ignorance of the highest order portrayed by the Government that could not allow students from Kenya living in China to come back home owing to the high risk of infection.





Many were also stunned at how staff at JKIA were not interested in using protective masks while receiving the passengers.



