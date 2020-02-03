0 , , ,
Monday, February 3, 2020- A video of former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, walking alone in Nairobi CBD, days after he was impeached is going viral on social media.

In the video, the once-powerful politician who used to move around with a convoy of high-end cars and several bodyguards is seen walking alone with dropped shoulders like a rained-on chicken.

Waititu was impeached by the Senate over corruption and abuse of office and his Deputy Dr.James Nyoro was sworn in as new Kiambu Governor last Friday.


This should be a lesson to leaders who behave like demi-gods while in power.

Watch the video and reactions below.



